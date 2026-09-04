Rays of Belief IPO allotment in focus today: GMP hints 7% listing pop. Step-by-step guide to check status

Rays of Belief IPO allotment date: The Rays of Belief IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 4 September. Investors who applied for the Rays of Belief IPO can check the Rays of Belief IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Rays of Belief IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rays of Belief share price was indicated at ₹256 apiece, which is 7.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹239.

Considering grey market trends over the past 16 sessions, the current GMP of ₹17 suggests a pessimistic outlook. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹48, according to expert analysis.

Investors can determine whether they have received share allocations and the amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of available shares. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not awarded any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 7 September. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Rays of Belief IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 8 September.

How to check Rays of Belief IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website at: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click the link provided, you will see the option to check the status through one of five different links.

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Rays of Belief IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you select the application number, first enter your application number followed by the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- If you decide to use the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code.

How to check Rays of Belief IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the options provided under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Rays of Belief IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Create an account using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link located on the NSE site.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you will be able to verify the status of your IPO allocation.