Rays of Belief IPO allotment in focus today: GMP hints 7% listing pop. Step-by-step guide to check status

Rays of Belief IPO allotment date: The Rays of Belief IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, 4 September. Investors who applied for the Rays of Belief IPO can check the Rays of Belief IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Advertisement

Rays of Belief IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +17. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rays of Belief share price was indicated at ₹256 apiece, which is 7.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹239.

Considering grey market trends over the past 16 sessions, the current GMP of ₹17 suggests a pessimistic outlook. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹48, according to expert analysis.

Investors can determine whether they have received share allocations and the amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of available shares. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not awarded any shares. Shares that have been allocated will be credited to an individual's demat account.

Advertisement

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 7 September. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Rays of Belief IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 8 September.

How to check Rays of Belief IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website at: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click the link provided, you will see the option to check the status through one of five different links.

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Rays of Belief IPO" from the dropdown menu labeled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To check the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Advertisement

Step 4: - If you select the application number, first enter your application number followed by the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- If you decide to use the Demat Account option, enter your account details along with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code.

How to check Rays of Belief IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the options provided under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Rays of Belief IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Advertisement

Step 2: Create an account using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link located on the NSE site.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you will be able to verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.