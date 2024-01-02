Rays Power Infra files DRHP for IPO with SEBI
Rays Power Infra Ltd, one of India's top integrated solar power companies, files draft red herring prospectus for IPO. Rays Power Infra Ltd's IPO includes fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹300 crore and offer for sale of up to 2.99 million shares.
Rays Power Infra Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started