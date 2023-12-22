RBZ Jewellers allotment finalised: Here's how to check status

RBZ Jewellers IPO Allotment: The RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment was finalised on Friday. Investors who had applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar Bigshare Service website as well as on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering (IPO) RBZ Jewellers concluded on Thursday, December 21, and saw a huge interest from investors. After the finalisation of the allotment, investors can check how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. Applicants who didn't get any shares or received less than they had applied for will get their money back after the company initiates the refund process.

RBZ Jewellers IPO Subscription Status RBZ Jewellers IPO worth ₹100 crore was open for subscription between December 19 and December 21. The price band was fixed at ₹95-100. The issue achieved full subscription on the first day and received a strong response from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issue continued to receive strong demand from the retail segment on the final day as well. On the third day, the subscription rate reached 24.74 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) on the third day, received a massive response with 13.43 times subscription. On the contrary, the issue received a subdued response from QIB during the previous days of the issue.

The subscription in the segment of non-institutional investors reached 9.27 times. The subscription rate on the final day stood at 16.86 times as the IPO received bids for 13,31,85,000 shares as against the 79,00,000 shares available for subscription on final day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment status on Registrar website Step 1 - Visit the registrar Bigshare Service’ website by clicking this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 2 - Select the company name “RBZ Jewellers" in the “Select IPO" dropbox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter the Captcha and click Submit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Suraj Estate IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

You can also check the RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Steps to check RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment on the BSE website: Step 1 - Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

RBZ Jewellers IPO Details The IPO is completely a fresh issue of 1 crore shares. The funds generated from the IPO will be used by the jewelry company to meet its working capital requirements. The firm plans to utilise ₹80.75 crore to meet working capital requirements. In addition to this, up to 25 per cent of the gross proceeds will be allocated for general corporate purposes. Arihant Capital Markets is the book-running management of the IPO, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. The IPO has no offer for sale (OFS) segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

