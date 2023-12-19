RBZ Jewellers IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, dates, review, other details. Should you subscribe or not?
RBZ Jewellers IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21. RBZ Jewellers IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. RBZ Jewellers IPO raised ₹21 crore from anchor investors on Monday, December 18. The RBZ Jewellers IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.
