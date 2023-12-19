RBZ Jewellers IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21. RBZ Jewellers IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. RBZ Jewellers IPO raised ₹21 crore from anchor investors on Monday, December 18. The RBZ Jewellers IPO lot size is 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 9.5 times the face value of the equity share and the cap price is 10 times the face value of the equity share.

RBZ Jewellers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

RBZ Jewellers is a well-known company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and runs its retail store under the "Harit Zaveri" brand. It occupies 10,417 square feet of the showroom, while the remaining 1,250 square feet are leased. In 2014, the company launched a retail venture under the brand "Harit Zaveri Jewellers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBZ Jewellers IPO details A total of 1,00,00,000 new equity shares are being issued in the public offering at a face value of ₹10. The IPO is being made for general corporate purposes as well as to finance the company's working capital needs.

Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the RBZ Jewellers IPO, and Arihant Capital Markets Limited is the only book running lead manager. It is suggested that the equity shares be listed on the BSE and NSE main boards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RBZ Jewellers saw a 14.21% increase in operating revenue to ₹28,962.62 lakhs in fiscal 2023 from ₹25,252.66 lakhs in fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, profit after taxes rose by 54.94% to ₹2,243.52 lakhs in fiscal 2023 from ₹1,447.98 lakhs in fiscal 2022. ₹12,545.68 lakhs was the operating revenue for the six months that concluded on September 30, 2023, and ₹1209.39 lakhs was the profit after tax.

RBZ Jewellers IPO date Tentatively, RBZ Jewellers IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, December 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 26, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. RBZ Jewellers IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 27. Given that T+3 listing is mandatory as of December 1, 2023, RBZ Jewellers IPO will list on primary markets this month under this norm.

RBZ Jewellers IPO GMP today RBZ Jewellers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

RBZ Jewellers IPO review Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh “The company is a manufacturer as well as marketing of gold jewellery. It has its own show room as well as it supplies to many retailers on Pan-India basis. Its financial track record shows steady growth in its top and bottom lines. Based on FY24 annualised earnings, the issue is reasonably priced. Investors may park funds for the medium to long term rewards," said Davda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swastika Investmart According to the brokerage, RBZ Jewellers produces and supplies gold jewellery for the retail and wholesale markets. Promising strengths of the company include its well-organized manufacturing infrastructure, extensive geographic reach, and risk mitigation systems.

RBZ Jewellers has consistently increased its revenue, as evidenced by both its top and bottom line numbers. Potential investors should, however, carefully weigh the risks associated with the venture, including fluctuations in the price of gold, a heavy reliance on a small number of customers, the lack of formal agreements with internal artisans, and fierce industry competition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The IPO valuation of 13.4x P/E appears fair on the surface, but the aforementioned risks necessitate a cautious approach. We recommend this IPO only for high-risk investors," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

