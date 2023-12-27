RBZ Jewellers IPO: What GMP, experts siganl as shares ready to list today
RBZ Jewellers IPO GMP: Shares of the jewellery brand are not available for trade in grey market today, say market observers
RBZ Jewellers IPO: Listing date for the initial putlic offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers Limited has been fixed on 27th December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, RBZ Jewellers share will list on BSE and NES in special per open session during Wednesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started