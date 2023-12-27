RBZ Jewellers IPO: What GMP, experts siganl as shares ready to list today

RBZ Jewellers IPO: Listing date for the initial putlic offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers Limited has been fixed on 27th December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, RBZ Jewellers share will list on BSE and NES in special per open session during Wednesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the equity shares of RBZ Jewellers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group of Securities," BSE notice said adding, "The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days."

According to stock market experts, RBZ Jewellers IPO received tepid response by investors but stock market sentiments are also condusive for listing of shares. They said that Happy RBZ Jewellers share price may manage to have a flat to positive listing.

Meanwhile, shares of RBZ Jewellers Ltd are still not trading in grey market, which means grey market is still neutral on the jewellery brand.

RBZ Jewellers IPO listing price Expecting positive debut of RBZ Jewellers shares, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "With the RBZ Jewellers Ltd. IPO coming on the bourses on 26 September 2023, we expect a decent listing for the issue. We expect the IPO to open at a premium of around 5% to the issuance price of ₹100 per share."

"Their customer base in wholesale business includes reputed national, regional, and local family jewellers spread across 20 states and 72 cities within India. The unique proposition of their business model is their complete control over the entire value chain. The company also has a track record of sustained consolidated revenue from operations, growing at a CAGR of 49.7% during FY21-23 period," Prathamesh Masdekar added.

Speaking on Happy Forgings IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Looking at some recent listings, it seems that primary market is losing its sheen and hence I am expecting a little lower than the return expected by majority of the market experts. I believe that RBZ Jewellers IPO may have flat listing. The stock may see lower volume as it would list in trade-to-trade. I am expecting this stock to list at a discounted price of ₹12 to ₹4. So, it may list anywhere in between ₹88 to ₹96 against its price of ₹100 per equity share."

RBZ Jewellers IPO GMP today As per the market obserers, shares of RBZ Jewellers Limited are not available for trade in grey market today. This means, grey market has no cue about the kind of listing RBZ Jewellers IPO may have.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

