RBZ Jewellers IPO: What GMP, subsription status signal as bidding ends today
RBZ Jewellers IPO GMP: Shares of the jewellery brand are available at a premium of ₹32 in grey market today, say market observers
RBZ Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers Limited opened for subscription on 19th December 2023 and it will remain open till 21st December 2023. This means RBZ Jewellers IPO subscription will end today evening or in other words, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the RBZ Jewellers IPO. In two days of bidding, RBZ Jewellers IPO subscription status informs that the public issue has received strong response from investors.
