RBZ Jewellers Limited raises ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 21,00,000 equity shares at Rs. 100 per share on Monday, December 18, 2023, to anchor investors.
Gold-jewellery manufacturer RBZ Jewellers has raised over ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 21,00,000 equity shares at Rs. 100 per share on Monday, December 18, 2023, to anchor investors.
