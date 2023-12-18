comScore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  RBZ Jewellers Limited raises 21 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
RBZ Jewellers Limited raises ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 21,00,000 equity shares at Rs. 100 per share on Monday, December 18, 2023, to anchor investors.

RBZ Jewellers IPO (Reuters)Premium
RBZ Jewellers IPO (Reuters)

Gold-jewellery manufacturer RBZ Jewellers has raised over 21 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The company informed the bourses that it has allocated 21,00,000 equity shares at Rs. 100 per share on Monday, December 18, 2023, to anchor investors. 

“The Directors of the company at its IPO Committee meeting held on December 18, 2023, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, have finalized allocation of 21,00,000 Equity Shares to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor Issue price Rs. 100/- per equity share (including share premium of Rs. 90/- per equity share)," the company said in its exchange filing.

PGIM India Equity Growth Opportunities Fund – Series I bought 5 lakh equity shares amounting to 5 crore, BOFA Securities Europe SA – ODI bought 11 lakh equity shares amounting to 11 crores and Negen Undiscovered Value Fund purchased 5 lakh equity shares valued at 5 crore. 

The company further informed that no shares were allocated to mutual funds, out of the 21,00,000 shares.

RBZ Jewellers IPO details

The issue will open for subscription on December 19 and will close on December 21. The company has fixed the price band at 95 – 100 per share, with a face value of 10 per equity share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter. It is entirely a fresh issuance of 1,00,00,000 equity Shares, with no offer for sale component. 

The offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 30% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders (NII) and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders. 

 

Published: 18 Dec 2023, 07:24 PM IST
