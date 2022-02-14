Realty firm Signature Global hires  bankers  for  1,000 cr IPO

The company has raised funding from several financial institutions in the past. In 2017, KKR’s non-bank lending arm invested ₹200 crore in some projects of Signature Global. The same year, HDFC Capital invested $38.76 million (around ₹250 crore) in some projects of Signature Global. Prior to these investments, Signature Global had raised funding of ₹150 crore from ICICI Prudential. Debt-ridden Altico Capital, now owned by Ares SSG Capital, had also invested an undisclosed amount in Signature Global.

