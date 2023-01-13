In December, Mutual Funds (MFs) deployed ₹147 bn and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold ₹63 bn in the Indian secondary market, highlighted data analysed by domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.

Funds participated in most of the initial public offerings (IPOs) and the December end holding value is highlighted alongside. MFs participated in Kfin Technologies ( ₹4.4 bn), Sula Vineyards ( ₹1.5 bn), Landmark Cars ( ₹1.2 bn), Elin Electronics ( ₹1 bn) & Radiant Cash Management ( ₹0.2 bn), as per the data by the brokerage.

After a dull period in the number of public issues in 2022, the last two months of the year witnessed many companies launching their initial share sales and debuting in the stock market.

The mutual fund industry added ₹2.2 lakh crore to its asset base in 2022, driven by consistent monthly increase in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) flows.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or ₹2.2 lakh crore to a total ₹39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed earlier this week. SIP collections were up to a record high of ₹13,573 crore in December, up from ₹13,306 crore in the preceding month.

As per Edelweiss data, in December, mutual funds added HDFC (INR 24.1 bn), Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL (INR 18.9 bn) and Maruti Suzuki (INR 16.7 bn), whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank (INR 13.3 bn), HCL Tech (INR 8.3 bn) and ICICI Bank (INR 5.7 bn).