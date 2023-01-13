Home / Markets / Ipo /  Recent IPOs that mutual funds participated in

In December, Mutual Funds (MFs) deployed 147 bn and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 63 bn in the Indian secondary market, highlighted data analysed by domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.

Funds participated in most of the initial public offerings (IPOs) and the December end holding value is highlighted alongside. MFs participated in Kfin Technologies ( 4.4 bn), Sula Vineyards ( 1.5 bn), Landmark Cars ( 1.2 bn), Elin Electronics ( 1 bn) & Radiant Cash Management ( 0.2 bn), as per the data by the brokerage.

After a dull period in the number of public issues in 2022, the last two months of the year witnessed many companies launching their initial share sales and debuting in the stock market. 

The mutual fund industry added 2.2 lakh crore to its asset base in 2022, driven by consistent monthly increase in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) flows.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or 2.2 lakh crore to a total 39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed earlier this week. SIP collections were up to a record high of 13,573 crore in December, up from 13,306 crore in the preceding month.

MINT PREMIUM See All

As per Edelweiss data, in December, mutual funds added HDFC (INR 24.1 bn), Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL (INR 18.9 bn) and Maruti Suzuki (INR 16.7 bn), whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank (INR 13.3 bn), HCL Tech (INR 8.3 bn) and ICICI Bank (INR 5.7 bn).

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout