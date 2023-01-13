Recent IPOs that mutual funds participated in

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or ₹2.2 lakh crore to a total ₹39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed earlier this week. SIP collections were up to a record high of ₹13,573 crore in December, up from ₹13,306 crore in the preceding month.