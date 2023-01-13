Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Recent IPOs that mutual funds participated in

Recent IPOs that mutual funds participated in

1 min read . 10:27 AM ISTLivemint
iStock

  • Mutual funds (MFs) participated in most of the recent initial public offerings (IPOs)

In December, Mutual Funds (MFs) deployed 147 bn and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 63 bn in the Indian secondary market, highlighted data analysed by domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.

In December, Mutual Funds (MFs) deployed 147 bn and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 63 bn in the Indian secondary market, highlighted data analysed by domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.

Funds participated in most of the initial public offerings (IPOs) and the December end holding value is highlighted alongside. MFs participated in Kfin Technologies ( 4.4 bn), Sula Vineyards ( 1.5 bn), Landmark Cars ( 1.2 bn), Elin Electronics ( 1 bn) & Radiant Cash Management ( 0.2 bn), as per the data by the brokerage.

Funds participated in most of the initial public offerings (IPOs) and the December end holding value is highlighted alongside. MFs participated in Kfin Technologies ( 4.4 bn), Sula Vineyards ( 1.5 bn), Landmark Cars ( 1.2 bn), Elin Electronics ( 1 bn) & Radiant Cash Management ( 0.2 bn), as per the data by the brokerage.

After a dull period in the number of public issues in 2022, the last two months of the year witnessed many companies launching their initial share sales and debuting in the stock market. 

After a dull period in the number of public issues in 2022, the last two months of the year witnessed many companies launching their initial share sales and debuting in the stock market. 

The mutual fund industry added 2.2 lakh crore to its asset base in 2022, driven by consistent monthly increase in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) flows.

The mutual fund industry added 2.2 lakh crore to its asset base in 2022, driven by consistent monthly increase in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) flows.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or 2.2 lakh crore to a total 39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed earlier this week. SIP collections were up to a record high of 13,573 crore in December, up from 13,306 crore in the preceding month.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 5.7 per cent or 2.2 lakh crore to a total 39.88 lakh crore in 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) showed earlier this week. SIP collections were up to a record high of 13,573 crore in December, up from 13,306 crore in the preceding month.

As per Edelweiss data, in December, mutual funds added HDFC (INR 24.1 bn), Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL (INR 18.9 bn) and Maruti Suzuki (INR 16.7 bn), whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank (INR 13.3 bn), HCL Tech (INR 8.3 bn) and ICICI Bank (INR 5.7 bn).

As per Edelweiss data, in December, mutual funds added HDFC (INR 24.1 bn), Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL (INR 18.9 bn) and Maruti Suzuki (INR 16.7 bn), whereas they trimmed holdings in Axis Bank (INR 13.3 bn), HCL Tech (INR 8.3 bn) and ICICI Bank (INR 5.7 bn).

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP