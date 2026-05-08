Recode Studios IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Recode Studios IPO allotment date: The Recode Studios IPO share allotment will be finalised today Friday, 8 May. Investors who applied for the Recode Studios IPO can check the Recode Studios IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mudra RTA Ventures Private Ltd. Recode Studios IPO subscription status on the third bidding day was 234.64 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can verify whether they have been allocated shares and the corresponding quantities by reviewing the allocation guidelines. Furthermore, an important aspect in evaluating the IPO allotment status is the overall number of shares offered. For applicants who did not receive any shares, the company will start the refund process. Successfully allocated shares will be deposited into the individual's demat account.

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For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, 11 May. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Recode Studios IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How can I check my Recode Studios IPO allotment status? ⌵ You can check your Recode Studios IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Mudra RTA Ventures Private Ltd, or on the BSE website. To check on Mudra RTA, navigate to their allotment page, select the company, and input your PAN Number, Application Number, or DPID/Client ID. On the BSE website, select 'Equity', the 'Issue Name', and then input your application number or PAN. 2 When will the refund process start for Recode Studios IPO applicants who were not allocated shares? ⌵ The refund process for applicants who did not receive any shares in the Recode Studios IPO will begin on Monday, 11 May. Successfully allocated shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of the investors on the same day. 3 What is the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Recode Studios IPO, and what does it indicate for the listing price? ⌵ The Recode Studios IPO GMP is currently +42. Considering the upper end of the price band and the grey market premium, the estimated listing price is around ₹200 apiece, which is approximately a 26.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹158. 4 What is the subscription status of the Recode Studios IPO? ⌵ The Recode Studios IPO saw a strong subscription of 234.64 times on the third bidding day. The retail portion was subscribed 118.98 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota received 160.77 times bids, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 21.54 times. 5 When is the Recode Studios IPO listing date? ⌵ The Recode Studios IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May. Shares will be listed on the BSE SME.

Recode Studios IPO GMP is +42. Considering the upper end of Recode Studios price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Recode Studios share price was indicated at ₹200 apiece, which is 26.58% higher than the IPO price of ₹158.

Based on recent grey-market activity over the last 10 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on an upward trend and is anticipated to debut strongly. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹11.00, while the highest stands at ₹48.

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How to check Recode Studios IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Steps to Verify Allotment on Mudra RTA: Navigate to the Website: Access the Mudra RTA allotment page directly (mudrarta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php). Choose Company: Pick the applicable IPO name from the "Select Company" dropdown list.

Input Identification: Provide either your PAN Number, Application Number, or DPID/Client ID. Click: Press the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

Step 1 Access the Website: Navigate to the Mudra RTA allotment page directly (mudrarta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php).

Step 2 Choose Company: From the "Select Company" dropdown menu, pick the appropriate IPO name.

Step 3 Provide Identification: Input either your PAN Number, Application Number, or DPID/Client ID.

Step 4 Submit: Click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

How to check Recode Studios IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment area on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

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Step 2 Choose 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3 From the dropdown menu, select the 'Issue Name' corresponding to the IPO.

Step 4 Input your application number or PAN.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.