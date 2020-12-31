Record IPO surge set to roll on in 2021

Record IPO surge set to roll on in 20215 min read . 08:43 AM IST
- Despite the Covid recession, companies raised more than $167 billion on U.S. exchanges this year
Defying expectations, investors piled into initial public offerings at a record rate in 2020, and few expect the euphoria to wear off soon.
Companies raised $167.2 billion through 454 offerings on U.S. exchanges this year through Dec. 24, compared with the previous full-year record of $107.9 billion at the height of the dot-com boom in 1999, according to Dealogic.
