How much money can OpenAI CEO Sam Altman make from Reddit IPO?
Social media company Reddit on Thursday filed its IPO prospectus, nearly two years after submitting its papers confidentially. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman owns around 8.7% stake in Reddit and is likely to earn millions from the IPO of the San Fransisco-based company.
As Reddit is all set to hit the stock market in one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) of the year, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman stands to make millions from the social media company's market debut.
