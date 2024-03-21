Reddit IPO: Social media firm set for NYSE debut after pricing IPO at $34 apiece
Reddit's IPO valued at $6.4 billion debuts on NYSE under symbol RDDT at $34 per share after raising $748 million, with $228 million going to stockholders. Oversubscribed by 4-5 times, it attracted strong investor interest despite previous plan cancellation in 2021.
Reddit IPO, which is valued at about $6.4 billion, will make its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut on Thursday under the symbol RDDT following an IPO priced at $34 per share, the business announced in a statement on Wednesday, as per AFP news report.
