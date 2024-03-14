Reddit Sees More Than 20% Sales Growth in 2024 in IPO Roadshow
Reddit Inc. is telling potential investors in its initial public offering that it expects revenue in 2024 to grow by more than 20% versus the previous year, according to a person familiar with the situation.
