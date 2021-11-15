MUMBAI : Investment banks are reaping the gains of a bumper primary market this year. They have pocketed record fee incomes, managing a slew of public issues, especially those of consumer technology firms.

Papers filed by the consumer technology companies with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that IPOs of five of these companies—Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar and CarTrade—generated collective fee incomes of ₹940 crore (about $126 million) for banks.

The Paytm transaction alone achieved a record high fee income of ₹323.9 crore for banks. Paytm’s ₹18,300 crore IPO was the biggest so far in the country.

View Full Image Tidy sums

Zomato’s IPO brought in ₹229.1 crore, while Policybazaar paid ₹168.4 crore and Nykaa and CarTrade paid ₹148.3 crore and ₹70.7 crore, respectively.

Collectively, these companies have raised ₹41,732 crore from share sales.

Technology companies far outweighed the much larger non-tech firms in fee generation.

Investment banks earned ₹97.34 crore from Gland Pharma’s ₹6,479.5 crore IPO, ₹90.85 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s ₹6,056.79 crore IPO in 2016, and ₹85.25 crore from Blackstone-backed Sona BLW Precision Forging Ltd’s ₹5,550 crore IPO.

Other larger issuances such as SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd’s ₹10,340.79 crore IPO saw banks earn only ₹48.34 crore, while HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd’s ₹8,695 crore IPO got them only ₹35.61 crore.

“The fee income from tech IPO deals is definitely higher than non-tech IPOs, and that is because this is the very first batch of tech IPOs. Hence, the effort that goes into these IPOs is a lot different and more in areas such as preparation of prospectuses and working with the regulator to get approval for the deal as well as extensive marketing in overseas markets to get marquee investors," an investment banker said on condition of anonymity.

“Generally, in larger IPOs, the fee tends to be below 2%, but in most of these tech IPOs, we have seen fees in the 2-3% range," the banker said.

Among the five deals in the consumer technology space, only Paytm’s fee is below 2% (1.8%), but the share sale size far exceeded the other four deals, resulting in comparatively higher fee incomes.

To be sure, the fee from the initial public offering is not equally distributed among all the banks working on a deal as such transactions comprising several bankers have a two-tiered payout model.

The so-called ‘lead-left merchant bank’ and global coordinators earn more than the others listed as book-running lead managers in the syndicate.

A buoyant Indian primary market has lifted the fortunes of investment banks this year.

Fee incomes from initial public offerings grew 7.4% to $241.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 even as overall investment banking fees fell 5.4% to $761.5 million during the period, showed data from financial markets tracker Refinitiv.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.