Refractory Shapes IPO allotment status: The share allotment status of Refractory Shapes IPO is to be finalised today (Friday, May 10). The registrar of the issue was Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and investors who applied for the issue can visit the registrar's website to check the share allotment status.

To find out if and how many shares you have been assigned, you can utilize the basis of allotment. The number of shares granted will also be displayed in the IPO allocation status. The shares allotted to them will be credited to their demat accounts. Those who applied but weren't given shares will get a refund.

If you have applied for the Refractory Shapes IPO, you can do a Refractory Shapes IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Meanwhile, as per media reports, shares of Refractory Shapes will debut on NSE SME on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Steps to check the share allotment status

Follow the below four steps to check the share allotment status

Step 1

Enter your login information directly Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Refractory Shapes IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Refractory Shapes IPO" from the list of companies.

Step 3

Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Select "Search."

You may view your Refractory Shapes IPO on your phone's display or on the computer monitor.

Refractory Shapes IPO GMP today

Refractory Shapes GMP today is ₹18, according to investorgain.com. This implies Refractory Shapes IPO share price traded at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market.

The grey market premium of stock yet to be listed indicates the willingness of investors to pay more than the issue price.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the present grey market premium, it appears that Refractory Shapes shares will list at a price of ₹49 a share, which is 58.1 per cent more than the IPO price of ₹31.

Refractory Shapes IPO Subscription Status

Refractory Shapes IPO saw a robust subscription. Overall, Refractory Shapes IPO was subscribed 255 times, receiving bids for 101.93 crore shares against 39.96 lakh shares offered in the issue.

The retail portion has been subscribed nearly 260 times, and the NII portion has been booked 464.43 times. The qualified institutional buyers' portion has been booked nearly 91 times.

Refractory Shapes IPO details

Refractory Shapes IPO opened for subscription on Monday, May 6, and concluded on Thursday, May 9. With a price band set in the range of ₹27 to ₹31 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, Refractory Shapes IPO lot size consisted of 4,000 shares.

