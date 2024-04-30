Refractory Shapes IPO: From price band to GMP - here's everything you need to know about SME public issue
The Mumbai-based company has set the price band of the upcoming IPO at ₹27 to ₹31 per share. Retail investors must invest a minimum of ₹124,000, with the minimum lot size for an application being 4000 shares.
Bricks manufacturer Refractory Shapes will soon be launching its initial public offerings (IPO). The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will open for subscription on May 6 and will close on May 9.
