Refractory Shapes IPO fully subscribed on day 1 amid strong retail interest; Check GMP, subscription status
Refractory Shapes IPO opens for subscription on May 6, with a price band of ₹27 to ₹31 per share. Lot size is 4,000 shares. Refractory Shapes IPO worth ₹18.60 crore consists of 6,000,000 equity shares.
Refractory Shapes IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, May 6), and will close on Thursday, May 9. The price band has been set in the range of ₹27 to ₹31 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Refractory Shapes IPO lot size consists of 4,000 shares. Following the minimum of 4,000 equity shares, bids may be placed for multiples of 4,000 equity shares.
