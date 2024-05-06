Refractory Shapes IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, May 6), and will close on Thursday, May 9. The price band has been set in the range of ₹27 to ₹31 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Refractory Shapes IPO lot size consists of 4,000 shares. Following the minimum of 4,000 equity shares, bids may be placed for multiples of 4,000 equity shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's primary business, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is the production of various kinds of bricks, castables, ceramic balls, high alumina catalysts, and precast and prefired blocks. These include burner blocks, special-shaped refractory bricks, dense and insulating castables, and mortars.

The company's custom-made products are used in a wide range of industries, such as cement, steel, glass, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and refineries. The refractories produced by the firm are designed to withstand the severe conditions seen in these industries, which enhances equipment longevity and operating efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dayashankar Krishna Shetty, Pratibha Dayashankar Shetty, and Prajna Shravan Shetty are the company's promoters.

The company's listed peers are S P Refractories Ltd (with a P/E of 17.45), and IFGL Refractories Ltd (with a P/E of 31.91). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's profit after tax (PAT) decreased by -33.2% and its sales climbed by 47.7% during the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Refractory Shapes IPO subscription status Refractory Shapes IPO subscription status is 2.57 times on day 1, so far.

The retail portion has been subscribed 4.71 times, and NII portion has been booked 1.00 times on day 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has received bids for 1,02,52,000 shares against 39,96,000 shares on offer, at 14:31 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Refractory Shapes IPO details Refractory Shapes IPO, which is worth about ₹18.60 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 6,000,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue to finance the following goals: financing capital expenditures for the purchase of plant and machinery needed for expanding and establishing a new manufacturing unit at the current location in Wankaner, Gujarat; financing capital expenditures for civil construction necessary for expanding and establishing a new manufacturing unit at the current location in Wankaner, Gujarat; financing a commercial vehicle acquisition; and financing general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Refractory Shapes IPO, while Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager. Shreni Shares is the market maker for the Refractory Shapes IPO.

Refractory Shapes IPO GMP today Refractory Shapes IPO GMP or grey market premium is +13. This indicates Refractory Shapes share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Once the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the gray market are taken into consideration, it is projected that Refractory Shapes shares will list at a price of ₹44 a share, which is 41.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹31.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!