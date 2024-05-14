Refractory Shapes share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with 142% premium at ₹75 apiece on NSE SME
Refractory Shapes share price debuted on NSE SME at ₹75, 141.9% higher than the issue price of ₹31. The subscription period was from May 6 to May 9 with a subscription status of 255.08 times on day 4.
Refractory Shapes share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. Refractory Shapes share price opened at ₹75, which is 141.9% higher than the issue price of ₹31.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started