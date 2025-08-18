Regaal Resources IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Regaal Resources IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of maize specialty products manufacturer Regaal Resources Ltd received stellar demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards Regaal Resources IPO allotment.

The public issue was open from August 12 to 14, and Regaal Resources IPO allotment date is likely today, 18 August 2025. Regaal Resources IPO listing date is August 20, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company will finalised the Regaal Resources IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on August 19, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Regaal Resources IPO registrar.

In order to do Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online check, investors can follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online:

Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Regaal Resources Limitedin the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Regaal Resources IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Regaal Resources Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Regaal Resources IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Regaal Resources Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Regaal Resources IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today Regaal Resources shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is ₹26 per share. Thai means that in the grey market, Regaal Resources shares are trading higher by ₹26 than their issue price.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹128 apiece, which is at a premium of 25.5% to the IPO price of ₹102 per share.

Regaal Resources IPO Key Details, Subscription Status The bidding for the public issue began on Tuesday, August 12, and ended on Thursday, August 14. Regaal Resources IPO allotment date is likely today, 18 August 2025, while IPO listing date is August 20. Regaal Resources shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Regaal Resources IPO price band was set at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹306 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.06 crore equity shares worth ₹210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 94.12 crore shares amounting to ₹96 crore.

Regaal Resources IPO was subscribed by a massive 159.88 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors category was booked 57.75 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 356.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 190.97 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Regaal Resources IPO registrar.