Regaal Resources IPO allotment status: Allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check IPO allotment status online

Regaal Resources IPO allotment status: The three days of bidding for the Regaal Resources IPO ended on Thursday. According to the Regaal Resources IPO subscription status, the public issue received a strong response from investors. Now, the focus has shifted to the Regaal Resources IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. However, in case of any delay, the Regaal Resources IPO allotment date is 18 August 2025. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or its official registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today Meanwhile, the grey market continues to signal a substantial listing premium for the Regaal Resources IPO allottees. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today. This means Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is ₹24, which is ₹7 lower than Thursday's Regaal Resources IPO GMP of ₹31. They said the long weekend and uncertainty due to the 'progress but no deal' kind of outcome from the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska. They noted that grey market sentiment may improve on Monday as the GST reforms announced by PM Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on Friday are expected to receive a strong positive response from Dalal Street bulls.

Regaal Resources IPO allotment status check As mentioned above, Regaal Resources IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the MUFG Intime India website — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Regaal Resources IPO allotment status MUFG Those who have applied for the Regaal Resources IPO and want to know how to check IPO allotment status online must log in at either the BSE or the MUFG websites. For those who wish to check the Regaal Resources IPO allotment status on MUFG, here is a step-by-step guide:

1] Log in at the MUFG website — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'Regaal Resources Limited' in the company's name;

3] Enter our PAN card details or IPO application number. For your convenience, we are taking PAN card details.

4] Click on the 'Submit' option.

Your Regaal Resources IPO allotment status will appear on the screen of your desktop, laptop, or cell phone.

Regaal Resources IPO allotment status check on BSE For checking Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Log in at the direct BSE link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the Issue Type option;

3] Select 'Regaal Resources Ltd' in the Issue Name;

4] Enter 'Application Number' or PAN card details;

5] Click on the BOX before 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

