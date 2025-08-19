Regaal Resources IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP, subscription status hint ahead of debut

Regaal Resources IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, August 20). Regaal Resources IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Monday, August 18). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Tuesday, August 19. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

The maize-based speciality product manufacturer company launched its IPO for subscription from Tuesday, August 12 to Thursday, August 14. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 356.73 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 190.97 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 57.75 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Regaal Resources IPO subscription status stood at 159.88 times, as reported by the NSE.

Regaal Resources IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Regaal Resources IPO price band was set in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 apiece of the face value of ₹5. Bids could be placed for multiples of 144 shares, or at least 144 shares.

Bhavik Joshi, Business Head at INVasset PMS, noted that the IPO of Regaal Resources Ltd. introduces a venture that is firmly rooted in the agricultural supply chain, strategically located near India's maize hub and export routes to Nepal and Bangladesh. The company’s integrated Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) maize milling facility not only meets environmental standards but also boosts operational efficiency and scalability—as demonstrated by the capacity doubling to 750 MTPD within just two years.

The firm’s revenue is projected to grow from ₹489 crore in FY23 to ₹918 crore by FY25, alongside an improvement in PAT margins from 3.43% to 5.19%, reflecting a business model that is evolving with increasing economies of scale. However, a closer analysis of the pricing indicates limited potential for valuation growth—at the upper price band, the IPO is priced at 21.98 times FY25 earnings, which seems reasonable but offers little margin for miscalculation. Furthermore, the suspension of dividends post-FY23 implies that the company is focusing on capital retention rather than shareholder payouts at this time, according Joshi.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today Let's check what does Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is +26. This indicates Regaal Resources share price was trading at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Regaal Resources share price was indicated at ₹128 apiece, which is 25.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.

According to the grey market activities over the past 13 sessions, the current IPO GMP is on the rise and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹18, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹34, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.