Regaal Resources IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Good or bad bet for investors?

Regaal Resources IPO day 1: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Limited has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain open until 14 August 2025. The company has declared the Regaal Resources IPO price band at ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹306 crore, out of which ₹210 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹96 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, company shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Regaal Resources IPO subscription opening date. According to market observers, Regaal Resources shares are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today.

Regaal Resources IPO subscription status Bidding for the Regaal Resources IPO will begin today at 10:00 AM. From 12 to 14 August 2025, bidders will be able to apply for the fresh issue-cum offer for sale from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Regaal Resources IPO details 1] Regaal Resources IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Regaal Resources shares are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today.

2] Regaal Resources IPO price: The company has declared the Regaal Resources IPO price band at ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share.

3] Regaal Resources IPO date: Bidding for the public issue has opened today and will remain open until 14 August 2025.

4] Regaal Resources IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹306 crore, of which ₹210 crore will be raised through fresh shares. The rest, ₹96 crore, is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Regaal Resources IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 144 company shares.

6] Regaal Resources IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 18 August 2025.

7] Regaal Resources IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Regaal Resources IPO lead managers: Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services have appointed mainboard IPO lead managers.

9] Regaal Resources IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 20 August 2025, as one stock market holiday will fall on 15 August 2025.

Regaal Resources IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Regaal Resources IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "Strategically located in the maize belt of Bihar and West Bengal, the company benefits from year-round raw material availability at 6–7% lower cost through direct farmer procurement. This cost leadership translates into superior margins versus peers. With a strong revenue CAGR of 37% in FY23–25, Regaal is set to double capacity from 750 TPD to 1,650 TPD, diversify into high-margin modified starches, maltodextrin, and liquid glucose, and reduce high-cost debt using IPO proceeds. Government incentives, such as a 100% interest subsidy and SGST exemption, further enhance profitability. Risks include current high leverage (Debt-Equity ~2.1x) and dependence on maize, which is exposed to commodity and weather risks. Given its location advantage, expansion plans, and margin-accretive product mix, we recommend subscribing for the Long Term."

Anand Rathi has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "On the valuation front, based on annualised FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 21.9 times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹10,477 million, making the issue appear fully priced. We believe it has a capital-intensive nature of operations, exposure to Agri cycles, and limited pricing power in a commoditised market. However, its strategic location, diversified customer base, and expanding footprint support long-term scalability. Thus, we assign SUBSCRIBE for LONG TERM rating for this issue."

In addition to these brokerages, Arihant Capital Markets, BNK Securities, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, Reliance Securities, SMIF, Swastika Investmart, and Venture Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to Regaal Resources IPO.

