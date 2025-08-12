Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 25% so far — GMP signals 22% listing gains. Apply or not?

Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The public subscription for the initial share sale of Agro-based firm Regaal Resources Ltd opened on August 12 and will close on August 14. Regaal Resources IPO price band has been established at ₹96-102 per share.
Regaal Resources IPO consists of a fresh share issue valued at ₹210 crore and a sell-off of 94.12 lakh shares worth ₹96 crore by promoters, based on the upper limit of the price band. This brings the total issue size to ₹306 crore.
The proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹159 crore, will be allocated to debt repayment, with the remainder designated for general corporate needs.
Regaal Resources is among the manufacturers of maize-based starch, specialty starches, food-grade starches, and starch derivative products in India, boasting an installed crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day.
The company saw its revenue from operations rise by 52.52 percent to ₹915.16 crore in fiscal 2025, up from ₹600.02 crore in the previous fiscal year, while its net profit surged more than twofold to ₹47.67 crore from ₹22.14 crore over the same timeframe.
Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services serve as the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India acting as the issue's registrar.
Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is +23. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Regaal Resources share price was indicated at ₹125 apiece, which is 22.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The Regaal Resources IPO was booked 25% so far on the first day of the issue. The NII portion was subscribed 43% and the retail portion 33%. The QIB quota did not receive any bids yet.
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The company plans to use the fresh proceeds from the issue for the following purposes:
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The issue opened for the first day of bidding on Tuesday. Investors can apply for the IPO till Thursday.
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 21.9 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹10,477 million, making the issue appear fully priced, said brokerage Anand Rathi.
“We believe it has a capital-intensive nature of operations, exposure to agri cycles, and limited pricing power in a commoditized market. However, its strategic location, diversified customer base, and expanding footprint support long-term scalability. Thus, we assign SUBSCRIBE for LONG TERM rating for this issue,” it added.
Ahead of the issue opening, here are the top key things about the IPO you should know:
The company secured ₹917.99 million from anchor investors prior to its IPO, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The diverse anchor book of Regaal Resources Limited includes participants such as domestic mutual funds, domestic insurance firms, NBFC treasuries, AIFs, and foreign portfolio investors.
The anchor book featured investors including Taurus Mutual Fund, Meru Investment Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, Zeta Global Funds (OEIC) PCC Limited, along with several domestic AIFs.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.