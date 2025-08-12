Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 25% so far — GMP signals 22% listing gains. Apply or not?

Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The public subscription for the initial share sale of Agro-based firm Regaal Resources Ltd opened on August 12 and will close on August 14. Regaal Resources IPO price band has been established at ₹96-102 per share.
Regaal Resources IPO consists of a fresh share issue valued at ₹210 crore and a sell-off of 94.12 lakh shares worth ₹96 crore by promoters, based on the upper limit of the price band. This brings the total issue size to ₹306 crore.
The proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹159 crore, will be allocated to debt repayment, with the remainder designated for general corporate needs.
Regaal Resources is among the manufacturers of maize-based starch, specialty starches, food-grade starches, and starch derivative products in India, boasting an installed crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day.
The company saw its revenue from operations rise by 52.52 percent to ₹915.16 crore in fiscal 2025, up from ₹600.02 crore in the previous fiscal year, while its net profit surged more than twofold to ₹47.67 crore from ₹22.14 crore over the same timeframe.
Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services serve as the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India acting as the issue's registrar.
Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is +23. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Regaal Resources share price was indicated at ₹125 apiece, which is 22.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The Regaal Resources IPO was booked 25% so far on the first day of the issue. The NII portion was subscribed 43% and the retail portion 33%. The QIB quota did not receive any bids yet.
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The company plans to use the fresh proceeds from the issue for the following purposes:
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: The issue opened for the first day of bidding on Tuesday. Investors can apply for the IPO till Thursday.
Regaal Resources IPO Day 1 Live: On the valuation front, based on annualized FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 21.9 times, and a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹10,477 million, making the issue appear fully priced, said brokerage Anand Rathi.
“We believe it has a capital-intensive nature of operations, exposure to agri cycles, and limited pricing power in a commoditized market. However, its strategic location, diversified customer base, and expanding footprint support long-term scalability. Thus, we assign SUBSCRIBE for LONG TERM rating for this issue,” it added.