Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 Live: Issue subscribed 5.94x so far. GMP hints 31% listing gains. Should you subscribe?

  • Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 Live: Regaal Resources IPO price band is set at 96-102 per share, with a subscription period from August 12 to 14. It aims to raise 306 crore and list on BSE and NSE on August 20, focusing on debt repayment.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated13 Aug 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 Live: Regaal Resources Ltd, which manufactures specialty products from maize, registered a subscription rate of 5.94 times on the first day of its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday.

The Non-Institutional Investors segment achieved a subscription rate of 10.77 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 5.58 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.94 times subscription.

On Monday, Regaal Resources Ltd raised approximately 92 crore from its anchor investors.

Regaal Resources IPO price band has been set in the range of 96-102.

Regaal Resources IPO includes a fresh issue of shares valued at 210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 94.12 lakh shares worth 96 crore from promoters, totaling the issue size to 306 crore at the higher end of the price range.

Post-offering, the promoters' ownership will decline to around 71 percent from the current 100 percent.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, 159 crore will be allocated for the repayment or pre-payment of specific borrowings.

Regaal Resources operates a maize milling facility that ensures zero liquid discharge, serving customers in sectors such as food products, paper, animal feed, and adhesives across India, as well as in export markets like Nepal and Bangladesh.

13 Aug 2025, 09:17 AM IST

Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 Live: IPO reservation

Regaal Resources IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

13 Aug 2025, 09:04 AM IST

Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 Live: Here's what GMP hints ahead of second bidding day

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is +32. This indicates Regaal Resources share price were trading at a premium of 32 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Regaal Resources share price was indicated at 134 apiece, which is 31.37% higher than the IPO price of 102.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

