Regaal Resources IPO day 3 Live: GMP jumps! Subscription status, review, allotment date, other details. Apply or not?

Regaal Resources IPO day 3 Live: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Limited hit the Indian primary market on 12 August 2025 and will remain open until 14 August 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The company has declared the Regaal Resources IPO price band at ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹306 crore, out of which ₹210 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹96 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today Meanwhile, company shares are at a substantial premium in the grey market. According to market observers, Regaal Resources shares are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today, which is ₹7 higher than Regaal Resources' IPO GMP of ₹24 on Tuesday. Regaal Resources GMP today is ₹31, ₹22 on the Regaal Resources IPO subscription opening date. Market observers believe the rise in Regaal Resources IPO GMP can be attributed to the strong Regaal Resources IPO subscription status and optimism of trend reversal in the Indian secondary market.

Regaal Resources IPO subscription status By 5 PM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed to 26.40 times, the retail portion 21.85 times, the NII portion 67.76 times, and the QIB segment 3.36 times.

Regaal Resources IPO review Marwadi Shares and Finance has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "We assign a “Subscribe (With Caution)” rating to this IPO as the company has demonstrated healthy growth in recent years and has a diversified portfolio of products catering to a wide range of industries, positioning it well to capitalise on favorable industry trends. However, negative cash flows in recent fiscals make us cautious from a long-term perspective."

BP Equities has also given the public issue a 'buy' tag, saying, "On the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of 16.9x based on FY25 earnings, which seems fairly valued. We, thus, recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for this issue."

Apart from these brokerages, Adroit Financial Services, Lakshmishree Investment, Anand Rathi, BNK Securities, Canara Bank Securities, Reliance Securities, Ventura Securities, SMIF, and Swastika Investmart have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to Regaal Resources IPO.

Regaal Resources IPO details The most likely Regaal Resources IPO allotment date is 18 August 2025 and the most likely Regaal Resources IPO listing date is 20 August 2025