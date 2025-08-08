Regaal Resources IPO: From Financials to key dates, here are 10 things to know from the RHP before subscribing

Regaal Resources IPO: From Financials to key dates, here are 10 things that investors need to know from the Red Herring prospectus (RHP) before subscribing

Regaal Resources IPO; Key dates The subscription period for the Regaal Resources initial public offering (IPO) begins on August 12, 2025, and ends on August 14, 2025. On Monday, August 18, 2025, the allocation for the Regaal Resources IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Regaal Resources IPO: size The bookbuilding for the Regaal Resources IPO is for ₹306.00 crores. The offering consists of an offer to sell 0.94 crore shares, totaling ₹96.00 crores, and a new issue of 2.06 crore shares, totaling ₹210.00 crores.

Regaal Resources IPO: Price band The price range, or price band, for Regaal Resources' IPO is ₹96 to ₹102 per share.

Regaal Resources IPO Lot size and subscription amount An application's lot size is 144. For retail individual investors, the minimum investment amount is ₹13,824 (144 shares). For big NII, the lot size investment is 69 lots (9,936 shares), totaling ₹10,13,472, and for small NII, it is 14 lots (2,016 shares), totaling ₹2,05,632.

Regaal Resources IPO Listing details The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Regaal Resources IPO registrar and lead managers The Regaal Resources IPO's book-running lead manager is Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).

About Regaal Resources Regal Resources Limited was established in 2012 and has a 750-ton-per-day crushing capability. It produces specialist products made from maize in India.

Regaal Resources IPO objectives of the issue Full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of some outstanding loans obtained by the business - Rs159.00 crore

and for General Corporate Purposes

Regaal Resources IPO Financials The fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, and the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, saw a 53% increase in revenue and a 115% increase in profit after tax (PAT) for Regaal Resources Ltd.

Regaal Resources IPO: Key risks Regaal Resources cater to diverse set of customers; however, its top 10 customers contribute a majority of our sales, and the loss of such customers or a substantial reduction in purchases by such customers will have a material adverse impact on Regaal Resources' business, results of operations and financial condition.

