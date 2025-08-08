Subscribe

Regaal Resources IPO: From Financials to key dates, here are 10 things to know from the RHP before subscribing

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated8 Aug 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Regaal Resources IPO: 10 key things from RHP
Regaal Resources IPO; Key dates

The subscription period for the Regaal Resources initial public offering (IPO) begins on August 12, 2025, and ends on August 14, 2025. On Monday, August 18, 2025, the allocation for the Regaal Resources IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

 

Regaal Resources IPO: size

The bookbuilding for the Regaal Resources IPO is for 306.00 crores. The offering consists of an offer to sell 0.94 crore shares, totaling 96.00 crores, and a new issue of 2.06 crore shares, totaling 210.00 crores.

 

Regaal Resources IPO: Price band The price range, or price band, for Regaal Resources' IPO is 96 to 102 per share.

Regaal Resources IPO Lot size and subscription amount

An application's lot size is 144. For retail individual investors, the minimum investment amount is 13,824 (144 shares). For big NII, the lot size investment is 69 lots (9,936 shares), totaling 10,13,472, and for small NII, it is 14 lots (2,016 shares), totaling 2,05,632.

Regaal Resources IPO Listing details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Regaal Resources IPO registrar and lead managers

The Regaal Resources IPO's book-running lead manager is Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).

About Regaal Resources

Regal Resources Limited was established in 2012 and has a 750-ton-per-day crushing capability. It produces specialist products made from maize in India.

Regaal Resources IPO objectives of the issue

Full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of some outstanding loans obtained by the business - Rs159.00 crore

and for General Corporate Purposes

Regaal Resources IPO Financials

The fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, and the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, saw a 53% increase in revenue and a 115% increase in profit after tax (PAT) for Regaal Resources Ltd.

Regaal Resources IPO: Key risks

Regaal Resources cater to diverse set of customers; however, its top 10 customers contribute a majority of our sales, and the loss of such customers or a substantial reduction in purchases by such customers will have a material adverse impact on Regaal Resources' business, results of operations and financial condition.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
