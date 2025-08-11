Regaal Resources IPO opens on August 12: GMP, price band to key dates among 10 top things to know

Regaal Resources IPO: Regaal Resources' initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription tomorrow, August 12. Before the issue opens, here are 10 key things from GMP to price band and important dates that investors must know. Here are the details:

Regaal Resources IPO key subscription and allotment dates The subscription period for Regaal Resources IPO starts on August 12, 2025, and closes on August 14, 2025. On Monday, August 18, 2025, the allocation for the Regaal Resources IPO is expected to be completed.

Regaal Resources IPO size The issue size for Regaal Resources IPO is ₹306 crore. The offering comprises an offer for sale of 0.94 crore shares worth ₹96 crore, and a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares, totalling ₹210 crore.

Regaal Resources IPO price band Regaal Resources' IPO is priced between ₹96 and ₹102 per share.

Regaal Resources IPO lot size and subscription amount An application's lot size is 144. Retail individual investors can invest as little as ₹13,824 (144 shares). For large NIIs, the lot size investment is 69 lots (9,936 shares), totalling ₹10,13,472, while for small NIIs, it is 14 lots (2,016 shares), totalling ₹2,05,632.

Regaal Resources IPO listing information Regaal Resources IPO is slated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Regaal Resources' IPO registrars and lead managers Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the Regaal Resources IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) serves as the registrar.

About Regaal Resources Regal Resources Limited was created in 2012 and has a crushing capacity of 750 tons per day. It manufactures specialty maize products in India.

Regaal Resources IPO objective The company plans to use the funds raised from fresh share sale for full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of some outstanding loans secured by the business—Rs159 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

Regaal Resources IPO key risks Regaal Resources serves a diverse range of customers. However, its top ten customers account for the majority of its sales, and the loss of such customers or a significant decrease in purchases by such customers will have a material negative impact on Regaal Resources' business, results of operations, and financial condition.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP On August 11, Regaal Resources IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) stood at +22. This means that Repono shares are selling in the grey market at a ₹22 premium over the issue price of ₹102.

Investors anticipate Regaal Resources shares to be listed at a premium of 21.57%, or ₹22, above the upper range of the offering price at ₹124.