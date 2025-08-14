Regaal Resources IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 26.40 times so far; GMP hints 33% listing gains. Should you subscribe?

Regaal Resources IPO Day 3 Live: Regaal Resources Ltd, which produces specialized maize-based products, recorded a subscription rate of 26.40 times on the second day of bidding, according to BSE data. The Non-Institutional Investors segment saw a subscription rate of 67.76 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) section was subscribed 21.85 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category had a subscription rate of 3.36 times.
The subscription status for Regaal Resources IPO was at 5.94 times on the first day, Tuesday.
On Monday, Regaal Resources Ltd secured around ₹92 crore from its anchor investors. Regaal Resources IPO price band has been established between ₹96-102.
Regaal Resources IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 94.12 lakh shares valued at ₹96 crore from the promoters, bringing the total issue size to ₹306 crore at the higher end of the price range.
After the offering, the promoters' stake will decrease to approximately 71 percent from the current 100 percent.
From the proceeds of the fresh issue, ₹159 crore is designated for the repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings.
Regaal Resources runs a maize milling facility that achieves zero liquid discharge, catering to industries such as food products, paper, animal feed, and adhesives throughout India, as well as in export markets including Nepal and Bangladesh.
Their key export markets are Nepal and Bangladesh. Some of their prominent customers include Emami Paper Mills Limited, Manioca Food Products Private Limited, Century Pulp & Paper, Kush Proteins Private Limited, Shri Guru Oil Industries, Mayank Cattle Food Limited, Aarnav Sales Corporation, AMV Sales Corporation, Eco Tech Papers, Genus Paper Board Private Limited, Krishna Tissues Private Limited, Maruti Papers Private Limited, and M/s Vasu and Sons.
The maize starch and derivatives industry in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6–7% over the next five years, supported by rising demand from food processing, pharmaceuticals, paper, and textile sectors. Rising consumption of convenience and packaged foods, coupled with the expanding use of starch in industrial applications, is set to sustain volume growth.
The pharmaceutical sector’s increasing reliance on starch-based excipients and the paper industry’s shift towards eco-friendly materials will further boost demand.
Additionally, the industry is likely to benefit from import substitution trends, domestic manufacturing incentives, and technological advancements enabling higher value derivatives. Overall, the sector’s medium- to long-term outlook remains positive, underpinned by structural demand drivers and diversification across multiple industries.
Regaal Resources IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, August 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, August 19 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Regaal Resources share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20.
Regaal Resources IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
"The company has more than doubled their sales and expanded margins over the last 2 years and they are looking to more than double their capacity from 750TPD to 1650 TPD, this gives good growth visibility for the company.
The IPO will enable the company to strengthen its financial position by channeling Rs. 159 crore towards the repayment of outstanding borrowings, which will reduce interest costs and improve leverage ratios, thereby enhancing profitability and operational flexibility.
Therefore, it is recommended to “Subscribe” to the IPO for long-term investment, considering its growth potential," said Adroit Financial Services Private Ltd.
Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is +34. This indicates Regaal Resources share price were trading at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Regaal Resources share price was indicated at ₹136 apiece, which is 33.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹102.
According to the grey market trends over the past eight sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward movement today, suggesting a robust listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹18.00, while the maximum GMP has reached ₹34, as per the insights from market experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.