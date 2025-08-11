Regaal Resources IPO: Kolkata-based agribusiness firm raises ₹91.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Regaal Resources IPO: Kolkata-based agro-processing firm, Regaal Resources, completed its anchor investor round on Monday, 11 August 2025. The company raised more than ₹91.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Regaal Resources allocated a total of 89,99,856 or more than 89 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹5 apiece to its anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹102 per share, the company informed BSE through the filing.

Out of the total anchor allocation, 14,70,672 or over 14 lakh shares were allocated to one mutual fund through two schemes.

Taurus Mutual Fund, Meru Investment Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, Zeta Global Funds (OEIC) PCC Limited and certain domestic AIFs were among the anchor investors investing their funds into the public issue.

Taurus Mutual Fund, 16.34%, VPK Global Ventures Fund, 16.34%, and Meru Investment Fund, 13.93%, were the top allocations among the anchor investors a day before the IPO opens for the public bidding round.

Regaal Resources IPO latest GMP As of Monday, 11 August 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Regaal Resources IPO stands at ₹15 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹102, the stocks of the company are expected to be listed at ₹117, with a premium of 14.71%, according to Investogain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is the investors' willingness to invest their money into a primary issue. The GMP of Regaal Resources IPO dropped to its current level of ₹15 per share, from its earlier level of ₹22 per share on Sunday, 10 August 2025.

Regaal Resources IPO details Regaal Resources is offering a book built issue comprising a combination of fresh issues of 2.06 crore equity shares, amounting to ₹210 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 94 lakh equity shares worth ₹96 crore.

The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per share, with a lot size of 144 shares per lot. Regaal Resources IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, and will close on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Anil Kishorepuria, Shruti Kishorepuria, Karan Kishorepuria, and BFL Private Limited are the promoter-selling stakeholders in the public issue.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited and Sumedha Fiscal Services Limited are the public issue's book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the registrar to the offer.

Mint reported earlier that the company plans to use the proceeds raised from the fresh issue to pay off some outstanding loans secured by the business to the extent of ₹159 crore, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee