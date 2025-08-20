Regaal Resources IPO listing today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Regaal Resources IPO Listing: The equity shares of maize specialty products manufacturer Regaal Resources Ltd are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Regaal Resources IPO listing date is today, 20 August 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from August 12 to 14, and the IPO allotment was fixed on August 18. Regaal Resources IPO listing date is today, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the equity shares of REGAAL RESOURCES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Regaal Resources shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading at 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Regaal Resources shares listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Regaal Resources IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street.

Here’s what Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signals:

Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today Regaal Resources shares are trading at a strong grey market premium (GMP) today ahead of the listing. According to market experts, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is ₹29 per share. Thai means that in the grey market, Regaal Resources shares are trading higher by ₹29 than their issue price.

Regaal Resources IPO Listing Price Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹131 apiece, which is at a premium of 28.5% to the IPO price of ₹102 per share.

Bhavik Joshi Business Head, INVasset PMS said that the Regaal Resources IPO brings to market a business deeply anchored in the agricultural supply chain, with strategic proximity to India’s maize heartland and export corridors to Nepal and Bangladesh. The firm’s integrated ZLD (Zero Liquid Discharge) maize milling facility not only aligns with environmental compliance but also enhances operational efficiency and scalability — evident in the doubling of installed capacity to 750 MTPD in just two years.

“A deeper look at the pricing reveals limited headroom for valuation upside — at the upper band, the Regaal Resources IPO is valued at 21.98x FY25 earnings, which appears fair but leaves little room for error. The dividend discontinuity after FY23 also suggests that capital retention is currently prioritized over shareholder distributions,” said Joshi.

For investors seeking exposure to India’s agri-infra growth and supply chain formalization, this offering represents a niche play with operational tailwinds. However, given its full valuation and moderate return ratios, capital deployment may be more suited for those with a longer-term, sector-specific view, he added.

The ₹306 crore worth Regaal Resources IPO was subscribed by a massive 159.88 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors category was booked 57.75 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 356.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 190.97 times subscription.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Regaal Resources IPO registrar.

