Regaal Resources IPO: Price band set at ₹96-102 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Regaal Resources IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹96 to ₹102 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Regaal Resources IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12 and will close on Thursday, August 14. The allocation to anchor investors for the Regaal Resources IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 11.

The floor price is 19.20 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 20.40 times the face value of the equity shares. The Regaal Resources IPO lot size is 144 equity shares and in multiples of 144 equity shares thereafter.

Regaal Resources IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Regaal Resources IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, August 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, August 19 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Regaal Resources share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20.

Regaal Resources IPO details The IPO consists of a fresh issue valued at ₹210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.41 million shares by current shareholders and promoters. At the highest end of the price range, the OFS is estimated to be approximately ₹96 crore, making the total size of the issue around ₹306 crore. This would result in a market capitalization of about ₹1,050 crore once listed.

Funds from the new issuance will mainly be used for repaying debt. As of June 2025, the company's total sanctioned debt was ₹873.46 crore, with pending dues amounting to ₹561.15 crore, in contrast to the previous year.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services serve as the lead managers for the issue.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today Regaal Resources IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹102 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Company details Regaal Resources stands as one of the top manufacturers of maize-based specialty products in India, boasting a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes daily. Their product range features both native and modified maize starch, as well as co-products like gluten, germ, enriched fiber, and general fiber; in addition, they offer value-added food-grade items such as maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder.

Based in Kolkata, the company runs a maize milling facility with zero liquid discharge (ZLD) spread across 54.03 acres in Kishanganj, Bihar.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Sanstar Ltd (with a P/E of 36.46), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (with a P/E of 20.22), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (with a P/E of 44.56), and Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd (with a P/E of 13.51).

In the financial year 2025, Regaal Resources reported a revenue of ₹915.16 crore, an increase from ₹600 crore in the prior year. The net profit for the year surged to ₹47.69 crore, compared to ₹22.14 crore in the previous fiscal year.