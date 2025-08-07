Subscribe

Regaal Resources IPO: Price band set at ₹96-102 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Regaal Resources IPO price band is set at 96-102 per share, with a subscription period from August 12 to 14. It aims to raise 306 crore and list on BSE and NSE on August 20, focusing on debt repayment.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Aug 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Regaal Resources IPO: Price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96-102 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
Regaal Resources IPO: Price band set at ₹96-102 per share; check GMP, issue details, more(Company Website)

Regaal Resources IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 96 to 102 per equity share of the face value of 5. The Regaal Resources IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12 and will close on Thursday, August 14. The allocation to anchor investors for the Regaal Resources IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 11.

Advertisement

The floor price is 19.20 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 20.40 times the face value of the equity shares. The Regaal Resources IPO lot size is 144 equity shares and in multiples of 144 equity shares thereafter.

Regaal Resources IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Regaal Resources IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, August 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, August 19 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Regaal Resources share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20.

Advertisement

Also Read | Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO Day 3: Issue booked 4.64x so far. Check GMP

Regaal Resources IPO details

The IPO consists of a fresh issue valued at 210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.41 million shares by current shareholders and promoters. At the highest end of the price range, the OFS is estimated to be approximately 96 crore, making the total size of the issue around 306 crore. This would result in a market capitalization of about 1,050 crore once listed.

Funds from the new issuance will mainly be used for repaying debt. As of June 2025, the company's total sanctioned debt was 873.46 crore, with pending dues amounting to 561.15 crore, in contrast to the previous year.

Advertisement

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services serve as the lead managers for the issue.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 102 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | JSW Cement IPO day 1: GMP, price, date, subscription, other details. Buy or not?

Company details

Regaal Resources stands as one of the top manufacturers of maize-based specialty products in India, boasting a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes daily. Their product range features both native and modified maize starch, as well as co-products like gluten, germ, enriched fiber, and general fiber; in addition, they offer value-added food-grade items such as maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder.

Advertisement

Based in Kolkata, the company runs a maize milling facility with zero liquid discharge (ZLD) spread across 54.03 acres in Kishanganj, Bihar.

As per red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Sanstar Ltd (with a P/E of 36.46), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (with a P/E of 20.22), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (with a P/E of 44.56), and Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd (with a P/E of 13.51).

In the financial year 2025, Regaal Resources reported a revenue of 915.16 crore, an increase from 600 crore in the prior year. The net profit for the year surged to 47.69 crore, compared to 22.14 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Highway Infra IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPORegaal Resources IPO: Price band set at ₹96-102 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
Read Next Story