Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 160x at the end of third day. Check GMP and other details

Regaal Resources IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources, which sailed through on the first day of the bidding process, closed today, August 14, amid solid demand from all categories of investors.

Positive brokerage views and firm grey market premium (GMP) contributed to the strong subscription numbers for the Regaal Resources IPO.

Regaal Resources IPO had opened for subscription on August 12 and had sailed through in just about an hour.

Regaal Resources IPO Subscription Status Regaal Resources IPO was booked 159.88 times at the end of the third day of the bidding process today. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 57.75 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 356.73 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion garnered 190.97 times bids.

Overall, Regaal Resources IPO received bids for 3,35,73,63,312 shares as against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP Regaal Resources IPO GMP stood at ₹24 apiece on Thursday. This means shares of Regaal Resources are trading ₹24 higher than the IPO price in the grey market.

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Regaal Resources IPO listing price could be ₹126, a premium of 23.53%. However, investors must not base their decisions solely on the GMP and consider other aspects like the fundamentals of a company and their own risk appetite.

Regaal Resources IPO Details Regaal Resources IPO, worth ₹ ₹306 crore, is a combination of a fresh issue of ₹210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹96.00 crore.

Regaal Resources IPO price band has been set at ₹96 to ₹102 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 144 shares in one lot, requiring an investment of at least ₹13,824.

The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2012, Regal Resources is a leading manufacturer of maize-based specialty products in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day.

The company’s product portfolio includes maize starch and modified starch – plant-derived starches extracted from maize, used across various industrial and food applications; co-products – such as gluten, germ, enriched fiber, and fibre; and food-grade starches – including maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder.

Regal Resources caters to diverse sectors, combining large-scale production with a focus on quality and innovation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.