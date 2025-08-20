Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts signal strong listing in stock market today

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the maize specialty products manufacturer received strong demand from investors. Regaal Resources IPO listing date is today, 20 August 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from August 12 to August 14, and the IPO allotment was finalised on August 18. Regaal Resources IPO listing date is today, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Regaal Resources shares listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) signal a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street. Regaal Resources IPO GMP today and analysts indicate that the shares would list with a decent premium to the issue price.

