Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock lists with 39% premium at ₹141.80 apiece on BSE

  • Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, and the equity shares of the company has made a strong debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ankit Gohel
Updated20 Aug 2025, 10:00:44 AM IST
Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources IPO shares got listed with a strong 39% premium to the issue price.
Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources IPO shares got listed with a strong 39% premium to the issue price.(Image: Company Website)

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources shares made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, 20 August 2025.

The shares of the maize specialty products manufacturer was listed at 141.80 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 39.02% to the issue price of 102 per share. On NSE, Regaal Resources shares were listed at 141.00 apiece, a premium of 38.24% to the issue price of 102 per share.

The public issue was open for subscription from August 12 to August 14, and the IPO allotment was finalised on August 18. Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, and the equity shares of the company have been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Regaal Resources IPO listing was inline with the Street estimates. Ahead of the share listing, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signaled a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street. 

Stay tuned to our Regaal Resources Share Price Blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
20 Aug 2025, 10:00:44 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Stock lists at 38% premium on NSE

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: On NSE, Regaal Resources shares were listed at 141.00 apiece, a premium of 38.24% to the issue price of 102 per share.

20 Aug 2025, 10:00:08 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources shares list with 39% premium

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. The stock was listed at 141.80 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 39.02% to the issue price of 102 per share.

20 Aug 2025, 09:45:50 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signal strnog listing

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO GMP today and analysts indicate that the shares would list with a decent premium to the issue price. According to market experts, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is 29 per share. Thai means that in the grey market, Regaal Resources shares are trading higher by 29 than their issue price.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be 131 apiece, which is at a premium of 28.5% to the IPO price of 102 per share.

20 Aug 2025, 09:29:33 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 159.88 times

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO was subscribed by a massive 159.88 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors category was booked 57.75 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 356.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 190.97 times subscription.

20 Aug 2025, 09:05:06 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources raises ₹306 crore from IPO

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO price band was set at 96 to 102 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 306 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.06 crore equity shares worth 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 94.12 crore shares amounting to 96 crore.

20 Aug 2025, 08:55:16 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO timeline

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 12, and closed on Thursday, August 14. Regaal Resources IPO allotment date was August 18, and Regaal Resources IPO listing date is today, 20 August 2025. Regaal Resources shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

20 Aug 2025, 08:44:40 AM IST

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources shares to stock market debut today

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of the maize specialty products manufacturer received strong demand from investors. Regaal Resources IPO listing date is today, 20 August 2025.

