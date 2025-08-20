Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock lists with 39% premium at ₹141.80 apiece on BSE

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources shares made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, 20 August 2025.

The shares of the maize specialty products manufacturer was listed at ₹141.80 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 39.02% to the issue price of ₹102 per share. On NSE, Regaal Resources shares were listed at ₹141.00 apiece, a premium of 38.24% to the issue price of ₹102 per share.

The public issue was open for subscription from August 12 to August 14, and the IPO allotment was finalised on August 18. Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, and the equity shares of the company have been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Regaal Resources IPO listing was inline with the Street estimates. Ahead of the share listing, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signaled a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street.

