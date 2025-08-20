Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock lists with 39% premium at ₹141.80 apiece on BSE

Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE Updates: Regaal Resources shares made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, 20 August 2025.
The shares of the maize specialty products manufacturer was listed at ₹141.80 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 39.02% to the issue price of ₹102 per share. On NSE, Regaal Resources shares were listed at ₹141.00 apiece, a premium of 38.24% to the issue price of ₹102 per share.
The public issue was open for subscription from August 12 to August 14, and the IPO allotment was finalised on August 18. Regaal Resources IPO listing date was today, and the equity shares of the company have been listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Regaal Resources IPO listing was inline with the Street estimates. Ahead of the share listing, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signaled a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street.
Stay tuned to our Regaal Resources Share Price Blog for the latest updates.
Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: On NSE, Regaal Resources shares were listed at ₹141.00 apiece, a premium of 38.24% to the issue price of ₹102 per share.
Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. The stock was listed at ₹141.80 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 39.02% to the issue price of ₹102 per share.
Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO GMP today and analysts indicate that the shares would list with a decent premium to the issue price. According to market experts, Regaal Resources IPO GMP today is ₹29 per share. Thai means that in the grey market, Regaal Resources shares are trading higher by ₹29 than their issue price.
Regaal Resources IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹131 apiece, which is at a premium of 28.5% to the IPO price of ₹102 per share.
Regaal Resources Share Price LIVE: Regaal Resources IPO was subscribed by a massive 159.88 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors category was booked 57.75 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 356.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 190.97 times subscription.