Regulator tightens disclosure rules for firms readying IPOs

Yash Ashar, partner and head of capital markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The regulator had for several months increased the questioning on the pricing of issues and the details of previous issues, including key performance indicators. They have now made this disclosure mandatory, including for secondary transfers. Some of this may not be known to the issuer. However, they will now have to be provided. Additionally, independent directors are now required to look at the issue price. While one can understand the concerns of the regulator on pricing, pushing this on independent directors may make it challenging for some of them as they may not have the necessary background to approve this."