Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retails has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in pursuit of raising capital from the public issue.

The Baazar Style Retails IPO, with a face value of ₹5 each, comprises a combination of a fresh issue amounting to up to ₹185 crore and an offer for sale of up to 16.88 million shares by the promoter group and other selling shareholders.

The offer for sale entails the sale of equity shares by various entities, including 2.72 million shares by Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 2.24 million shares by Intensive Softshare Private Limited, 1.49 million shares by Intensive Finance Private Limited, and others such as Chandurkar Investments Private Limited, Subroto Trading & Finance Company Limited, Rajnish Gupta, Madhu Surana, Sabita Agarwal, Rekha Kedia, Shakuntala Devi, and D.K Surana HUF, each offering varying quantities of shares. Additionally, eligible employees have a reservation for subscription.

The company in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may contemplate an additional issuance of specified securities through various methods such as private placement, rights issue, preferential offer, or other means, with an aggregate value of ₹37 crore, labeled as a "pre-IPO placement." Should such placement transpire, it will result in a reduction in the size of the fresh issue.

The offer will be made via the book-building process, where at least 75% of the net offer will be allotted proportionately to qualified institutional buyers, up to 15% of the net offer will be available for non-institutional investors, and a maximum of 10% of the net offer will be allocated to retail individual investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issuance, amounting to ₹135 crore, will primarily be allocated towards prepayment or partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings obtained by the company, along with utilization for general corporate purposes.

Established in the fiscal year 2014, Bazaar Style Retail emerges as a prominent figure in the value retail sector across West Bengal and Odisha. Its influence extends to key markets such as Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

The company's exponential growth trajectory is highlighted in the Technopack report cited in the DRHP, positioning it as the swiftest-expanding value retailer between 2017 and 2023, surpassing competitors like V2 Retail and V Mart Retail in terms of both store count and revenue generation.

Bazaar Style Retail boasts a diverse product range, encompassing apparel and general merchandise, inclusive of cosmetics, imitation jewelry, consumer appliances, houseware products, and bags. Its apparel collection caters comprehensively to varied demographics, offering shirts, t-shirts, trousers, sarees, sports and active wear, winter wear, nightwear, western wear, ethnic wear, and accessories tailored to the preferences of men, women, children, and youngsters.

The Kolkata-based company is backed by investors including Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the wife of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, Manohar Lal Agarwal, promoter of Haldiram Snacks, Boon-family office of Supreme Industries, Intensive Softshare Private Limited, D.K. Surana, Ajay Kumar Jain and Sanjay Kumar Jain, partners of J.K. Jain Sparky (India) LLP.

Axis Capital Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book-running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the issue.

