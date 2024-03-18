Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retails files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO
The Baazar Style Retails IPO, with a face value of ₹5 each, comprises a combination of a fresh issue amounting to up to ₹185 crore and an offer for sale of up to 16.88 million shares by the promoter group and other selling shareholders.
Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retails has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in pursuit of raising capital from the public issue.
