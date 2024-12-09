Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The IKS Health IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, December 12, and will close on Monday, December 16. The allocation to anchor investors for the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 11.

The floor price and the cap price are 1,265 times and 1,329 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2024 at the upper end of the price band is 60 times. The IKS Health IPO lot size is 11 equity shares and in multiples of 11 equity shares thereafter.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved upto 65,000 equity shares.

Tentatively, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, December 17, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, December 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. IKS Health share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 19.

The promoters of the company include Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and the Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust.

vishali

Founded in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS Health) delivers services to healthcare organizations, focusing on administrative tasks. The company assists doctors and other healthcare providers by managing their paperwork and administrative responsibilities. IKS Health provides services including clinical support, management of medical documentation, virtual medical scribing, and more.

This healthcare technology firm aims to streamline and expedite patient access to necessary care while alleviating the administrative load on healthcare professionals.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), there are no listed companies in India or abroad with a business portfolio similar to theirs or of comparable scale. As a result, a comparison with industry peers cannot be provided for their company.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) for the healthcare solutions company is organized as a book-built offering, providing a total of 1.88 crore shares, entirely through an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The selling shareholders in the IPO include the following: the Ashra Family Trust, Joseph Benardello, Gautam Char, Parminder Boina, the Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, the Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Jeffery Phillip Freimark, Shane Hsuing Peng, and Berjis Minoo Desai.

The book running lead managers for the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO include ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Jm Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the offering.

Also Read | Mobikwik IPO GMP rises ahead of issue opening next week

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today IKS Health IPO GMP today is +225. This indicates Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share price was trading at a premium of ₹225 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions share price is indicated at ₹1,554 apiece, which is 16.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,329.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.