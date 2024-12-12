Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited has opened today. Bidding for the shares of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company will remain open until 16th December 2024. The healthcare service provider company has fixed the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band at ₹1265 to ₹1329 apiece. A bidder can apply for the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO in lots, and one lot will comprise 11 company shares. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares became available in the grey market before the IPO opened. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 376 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company Rekha Jhunjhunwala is one of the promoters of this healthcare service provider company. In pre-offer shareholding of company promoters, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 390,478 company shares, which is 0.23 per cent of the company's equity share capital (Refer to Page 20 of RHP). Other promoters of the company include Sachin Gupta, the Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and the Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details 1] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 376 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band: The healthcare service provider company has a fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹1265 to ₹1329 per equity share.

3] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO date: The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscription will remain open from 12 to 16 December 2024. This means the book build issue will remain open from Thursday to Monday.

4] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,497.92 crore, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

5] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 11 company shares.

6] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment date: The most likely date of share allotment is 17th December 2024, i.e. Tuesday next week.

7] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Lead Managers: ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely IPO listing date is 19 December 2024.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO review: The market capitalization of the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO is ₹22802.07 crore. In FY24, the company's revenue grew by around 75% YoY, whereas Profit After Tax (PAT) shot up nearly 21.40%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed IPO, Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "The company reported strong financial growth between FY22 and FY24, with a CAGR of 54.3% in revenue, 32.3% in EBITDA, and 26.1% in PAT. For FY24, the EBITDA and PAT margins were 28.6% and 20.4%, respectively, while H1FY25 saw margins of 28.0% and 16.3%, respectively. The attrition rate for H1FY25 stood at 14.45% vs 24.68% in H1FY24. The company is valued at a P/E ratio of 60.0x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings. With its robust market position and ability to explore untapped opportunities, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging market trends. Therefore, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue from a medium to long-term perspective."

Assigning a 'buy' tag to the public issue, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, "Based on annualized FY 2024 earnings and fully diluted post - IPO paid-up capital, the company is asking for a PE of 54.66x, which seems fully priced looking at the company's financial growth trajectory. The short-term dip in EBITDA margins, attributed to the acquisition integration, is expected to improve as synergies materialize. However, the company may command a premium valuation because there is no listed peer to compare within a similar business. Investors should also look at IPO offers with 100% OFS, i.e., Rs.2498 cr/- cr issue, an area of concern for new investors. As it is backed by over 15 years of experience and long-standing client relationships, IKS is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for integrated healthcare solutions. Hence, looking at all attributes, we recommend investors to "SUBSCRIBE" to the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd IPO for a long-term perspective."