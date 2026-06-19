Jio Platforms IPO DRHP to be filed with SEBI today

The board of Jio Platforms has approved its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today, said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and the largest shareholder of the group, at their 49th AGM.

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Ambani said that the proposed listing of Jio will showcase to the world that India is capable of creating technology enterprises with global scale, world-class capabilities and significant value creation.

“The Board of Directors of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a material subsidiary of the Company, has today, i.e., 19 June 2026, approved the DRHP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer by way of a fresh issue of up to 27,00,00,000 (twenty seven crore) equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at an issue price to be determined through the book building process in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“IPO”)," said the company in an exchange filing.

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Mukesh Ambani, stated that Jio has successfully connected India on the ground and is now considering ways to connect the country through aerial means. This initiative signifies a considerable extension of Jio's goals ahead of its IPO, with the draft red herring prospectus set to be submitted today.

For Jio Platforms, FY26 marked another milestone year as the company scaled its leadership across mobility, broadband and digital services. Jio's subscriber base crossed 524 million, while its 5G user base surged past 268 million, making it the largest single-country 5G network outside China.

JioAirFiber continued its rapid expansion, connecting 13 million homes and reinforcing its position as the world's largest fixed wireless broadband operator. Data consumption on the network rose 30.8% year-on-year to 241 exabytes, placing Jio among the world's largest data operators.

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Jio Platforms Financials The strong operational performance translated into robust financial growth. Jio Platforms reported revenue of ₹1.47 lakh crore in FY26, up 14.6% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 18.8% to ₹76,255 crore, with margins improving to 51.9%. Profit after tax crossed the ₹30,000 crore mark for the first time, reflecting broad-based and profitable growth. Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen 5G adoption, expand JioAirFiber nationwide and advance India's position in emerging 6G technologies.

RIL share price today RIL share price today opened at ₹1,331 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,338.40, and an intraday low of ₹1,305.65 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock witnessed a healthy rebound from the lower end of the ₹1,260 zone last week. However, prices are facing some pressure after failing to sustain above the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA), which is placed around ₹1,350.

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According to Bhosale, the next leg of the upmove is likely to emerge only if the stock decisively breaks above the ₹1,350 resistance level. On the downside, the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA), near ₹1,280, is expected to act as strong support. Notably, this level also coincides with the 200-week moving average, further reinforcing its significance from a technical perspective.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.