Reliance Jio IPO: Applying for money gains? Do you know different ways to apply for shares? Full list of options here

Reliance Jio IPO: Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and within hours of its opening, the initial public issue was fully subscribed. By 12:10 PM, the issue had been subscribed to 1.40 times, with the portion reserved for shareholders booked 0.76 times, the employees' segment booked 0.91 times, and the retail portion subscribed to 0.41 times.

The segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 4.10 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NIIS) segment was booked 0.51 times till that time.

Jio Platforms IPO is a fresh issue of 27 crore shares. The price band is fixed at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share and is expected to raise approximately ₹30,213 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company’s valuation is estimated at around $108.3 billion.

What are the different ways to apply for Jio shares? The Jio IPO will remain open till Friday, 23 October. Investors can bet on the issue via different broker platforms and banking channels.

The company has reserved the issue for different categories of investors. Let's take a look at available options for applying to the IPO:

Shareholder quota The company has reserved 2,23,41,376 shares of Jio Platforms for shareholders of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Investors who held RIL shares on or before 14 October 2026 are eligible to apply under the shareholder quota. Notably, this quota is only available for individual investors and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) investors.

Employee quota The company has reserved 46,94,836 shares for permanent employees of Reliance.

Retail investors The company has reserved 8,50,37,326 shares of the issue for retail investors. The minimum amount required for investment for retail investors is ₹13,428, while the maximum amount is ₹1,87,992. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 12 shares and a maximum of 14 lots of 168 shares.

HNIs For the high net-worth individual (HNI) category, the company has reserved 3,64,44,568 shares, out of which 2,42,96,379 shares are reserved for big NIIs, with an investment amount of more than ₹10 lakh, and 1,21,48,189 shares are reserved for small NIIs, with an investment amount between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

Notably, eligible RIL shareholders can submit two separate applications under the same PAN without rejection - one under the RIL shareholder quota and another under the retail quota or NII quota.