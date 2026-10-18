Reliance Jio IPO buzz reaches crypto market! Bitget launches Jio pre-IPO futures ahead of launch - Details for investors

Jio Platforms IPO buzz reaches crypto market: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Limited is set to open for subscription this week, but its IPO buzz has already reached the cryptocurrency market. Crypto exchange Bitget listed Jio pre-IPO perpetual futures contract last week.

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Known as the JIOUSDT contract,the crypto-based futures contract would let traders speculate on Jio Platforms’ pre-IPO price movements. They can participate in it without actually owning its shares.

What is JIOUSDT? JIOUSDT is a pre-IPO perpetual futures contract. It lets traders use a speculative financial instrument tied to the company’s anticipated market valuation. As per Bitget website, it can be traded 24x7, year-round and are settled directly in USDT. Jio pre-IPO perpetual futures will offer up to 20x leverage, with funding fees settled every eight hours.

How does it work? The contract has traded around the clock since its launch on Wednesday, October 14, with its price hovering near $ 11.9. Perpetual futures contracts have no expiry, with periodic funding payments between longs and shorts that help keep prices aligned with the underlying market.

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Traders can participate in JIOUSDT by making positions on market expectations for Jio valuation. The financial instrument would let traders capture speculation around event-driven moves related to Jio IPO, subscription demand, and grey market premium (GMP).

Jio IPO GMP today Jio IPO GMP today was recorded at ₹250, as per media reports at 7 pm on Sunday, October 18. Its IPO grey market premium increased on Sunday compared to its level recorded yesterday.

With this, Jio IPO is expected to be listed at ₹1369 (which is the sum of latest GMP and upper price band, i.e. ₹1369). Considering its latest grey market premium, Jio IPO is expected to be listed with 22.34% gain.

About Jio IPO Jio Platforms Limited is a leading technology platform combining panIndia digital connectivity with digital services to drive India’s digital transformation.

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Its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has a 533.3 million customer base, as of June 30, 2026. Jio is not just a dominant player in the telecom industry but also continues to strengthen its technological capabilities.

Jio IPO details The Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-led Jio Platforms IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, October 23. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, October 26. The IPO listing is expected to be held on October 28.