Reliance Jio IPO: Fully subscribed in 100 mins! Know how to improve allotment chances | What GMP hints at listing price

Jio IPO GMP Today: Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) subscription opened with a strong response on Wednesday, October 21, with the issue getting fully subscribed in less than 100 minutes. As investors rush in to subscribe India’s biggest ever IPO, here’s a special route for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shareholders to increase their chances for allotment.

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Jio Platforms IPO grey market premium (GMP) saw marginal decline on Wednesday. As the IPO opened today amid huge buzz, let’s find out all the details about ₹2500 crore RIL shareholders quota.

Jio IPO: What is RIL shareholders’ quota to maximise chances of Jio Platforms IPO allotment? The Jio Platforms IPo has reserved equity shares close to ₹2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Limited, as per its IPO papers. The RIL shareholders quota will include individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF).

As per the RHP, only those investors who held RIL public equity shares as on October 14, 2026, the date of filing of the RHP. Eligible RIL shareholders can apply under the shareholder reservation portal and can bid at the cut-off price. The eligible investors can apply through both ways, i.e. through the shareholders category as well as the retail categories.

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Reliance Jio IPO GMP today Reliance Jio Platforms IPO GMP today was recorded at ₹250, as per media reports at 11:30 am on Wednesday. Considering its grey market premium, the IPO is expected to be listed at ₹1369 per share (which is the sum of upper price band, ie ₹1119, and IPO GMP of ₹250). THe GMP indicates an expected listing gain of nearly 22.34%.

Reliance Jio IPO fully subscribed in 100 minutes Jio Platforms IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday. With this new milestone, Jio IPO is not just bound to become the biggest ever issue in India, but has also become the fastest-ever subscribed IPO ever in India.

Jio IPO subscription status Jio IPO was subscribed around 1.41 times on Wednesday by 12:15 pm. It includes 0.43 times subscription in the retail category, 4.10 times in the QIB category, and 0.54 times in the NII category by October 21.

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Jio IPO price band, other details Jio Platforms IPO, is an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares of ₹30,213 crore. With a face value of ₹10 each, the Jio IPO price band is fixed between ₹1065 and ₹1119) per share. Retail investors can subscribe for Jio IPO with a minimum application of 1 lot, each comprising 12 shares. Which means that retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹13,428 to apply for the IPO.